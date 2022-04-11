BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Underperform

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 826,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

