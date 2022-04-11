Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,629.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

