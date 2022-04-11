Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Blackstone stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $127.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

