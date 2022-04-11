BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BST opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $61.70.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

