BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE MVF opened at $7.93 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 319,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 60,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

