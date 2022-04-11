BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE MHN opened at $12.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.