BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BTA opened at $11.44 on Monday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

