BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BLW stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

