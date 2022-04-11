Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,700 shares of company stock worth $390,632.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

