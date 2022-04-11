Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.05.
In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,700 shares of company stock worth $390,632.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.