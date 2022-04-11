BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 20.18 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 17.61 and a twelve month high of 29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 20.01.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.