BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

