BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.84 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

