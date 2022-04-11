BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BGY opened at $5.70 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGY. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 146,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.