BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 183,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

