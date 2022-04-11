BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 292,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter.

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.