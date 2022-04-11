BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 292,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period.

