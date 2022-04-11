BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). BlackLine posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

BL stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $47,343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $22,931,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

