BlackHat Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $139,492.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.01 or 0.07367176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.55 or 1.00058221 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.