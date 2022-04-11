Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Knight by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

