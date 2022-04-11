BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $421,516.56

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $421,516.56 and approximately $139.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00536370 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,494,994 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

