Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Hits $737,627.19 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $737,627.19 and $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.