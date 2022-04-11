Bismuth Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $468.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $468.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002535 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

