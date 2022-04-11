Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.92. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 1,446,774 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 96,377 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

