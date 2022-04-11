BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.39. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

