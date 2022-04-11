BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $11.12 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

