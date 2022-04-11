BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $109.16 on Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $109.16 or 0.00269932 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $220.81 million and approximately $108.76 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006717 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00272660 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

