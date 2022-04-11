Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $280,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $125,405,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

