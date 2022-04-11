BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,953 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,752,000 after buying an additional 648,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $134.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

