BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

