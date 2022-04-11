BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $403,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $608.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.