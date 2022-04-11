BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.30. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BGSF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

