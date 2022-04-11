BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.90

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 2885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $27,281,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $13,205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 186.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 88.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 4,342,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,870 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

