Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $18.51. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 114 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of $661.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

