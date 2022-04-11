Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $18.51. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 114 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a market cap of $661.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.
About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
