Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $87.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

