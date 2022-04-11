Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $87.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.