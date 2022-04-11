Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 38,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 810,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

BGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

