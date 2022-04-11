Berenberg Bank Lowers Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 510

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 510 ($6.69) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 497.86 ($6.53).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 335.20 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.88). The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.19.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

