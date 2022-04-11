Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $828.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

