Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. American Trust bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $6,874,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

