Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Belden has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Belden by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Belden by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after buying an additional 41,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

