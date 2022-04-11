Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.48 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $843,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

