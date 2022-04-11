Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTEGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.87.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.72. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

