Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by Alembic Global Advisors

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.