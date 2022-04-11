Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by Alembic Global Advisors

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.
Shares of B opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19.
In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes Group (B)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.