Barclays Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $140.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.27.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

