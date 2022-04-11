Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 9,723 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. 393,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,757. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

