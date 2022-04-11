Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 758.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,631 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.16% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,896. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.