Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 758.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,631 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.16% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,896. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.