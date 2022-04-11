Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 11,790 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

