Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

ADM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 139,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,456. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

