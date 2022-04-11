Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.34. 18,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,981. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

