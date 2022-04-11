Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 253.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,617 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. 354,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,911,180. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

