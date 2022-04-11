Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.91. 279,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.